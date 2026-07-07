1,740 patients used Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital pay ward since 2024, hospital earned Rs 1.88 crore

MADURAI: The pay ward facility at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has witnessed an encouraging response since its launch in March 2024, with around 1,740 patients availing the service and generating nearly `1.88 crore in revenue, according to hospital authorities.
The facility offers two categories of rooms. Single rooms are priced at Rs 1,200 per day, while the deluxe rooms cost Rs 2,000 per day.
Each room is equipped with an attached restroom, air conditioning, a TV, and a sofa. At present, the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) houses four single and four deluxe rooms, while the Super Speciality Block (SSB) has five single and three deluxe rooms.
Hospital sources said that the management of the pay ward facility was transferred from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to GRH with effect from January 1, 2026.
“My relative suffered a road accident and underwent surgery for a fracture at GRH. Before he was shifted to a general ward, a staff nurse informed us about the pay ward. We chose a single room after consulting our family. At `1,200 a day, it was affordable, and the biggest advantage was the privacy, as the rooms are away from the crowded general wards,” said a patient’s attendant.
However, he suggested that the tariff could be reduced to make the facility accessible to more people. “If the charges are capped at `500 per day for single rooms and Rs 1,000 for deluxe rooms, more middle-income families would be able to afford the facility,” he added.
GRH Resident Medical Officer Dr S Saravanan clarified that admission to the pay ward depends solely on the patient’s medical condition and not on financial preference.
“Only patients with stable medical conditions are admitted to the pay wards. Patients suffering from chronic or complicated illnesses are not shifted there. There are eligibility criteria, and no separate doctors or medical teams are assigned to pay ward patients,” he said.
GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar said the hospital is planning to expand the facility by adding 20 more pay ward rooms in the JICA Block.
“We already have adequate space in the JICA Block, which is equipped with a centralized air-conditioning system.
We only need to add furniture, cots, and geysers before the rooms are made operational. The current tariff is appropriate. We do not intend to either reduce or increase the charges, as any change could create issues for both the public and the health department,” he said.