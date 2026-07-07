1,740 patients used Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital pay ward since 2024, hospital earned Rs 1.88 crore

MADURAI: The pay ward facility at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has witnessed an encouraging response since its launch in March 2024, with around 1,740 patients availing the service and generating nearly `1.88 crore in revenue, according to hospital authorities.

The facility offers two categories of rooms. Single rooms are priced at Rs 1,200 per day, while the deluxe rooms cost Rs 2,000 per day.

Each room is equipped with an attached restroom, air conditioning, a TV, and a sofa. At present, the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) houses four single and four deluxe rooms, while the Super Speciality Block (SSB) has five single and three deluxe rooms.

Hospital sources said that the management of the pay ward facility was transferred from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to GRH with effect from January 1, 2026.

“My relative suffered a road accident and underwent surgery for a fracture at GRH. Before he was shifted to a general ward, a staff nurse informed us about the pay ward. We chose a single room after consulting our family. At `1,200 a day, it was affordable, and the biggest advantage was the privacy, as the rooms are away from the crowded general wards,” said a patient’s attendant.