41 tribal govt housing units at Tamil Nadu's Puliyankandi dilapidated

COIMBATORE: Tribal residents of Puliyankandi hamlet in Kottur town panchayat, Anaimalai Union, have urged the government to build new houses as their existing group housing units have become dilapidated.

The 41 houses built for tribal families in Puliyankandi village near Pollachi around 30 years ago are dilapidated, with cement plaster crumbling in many of them. The houses were built in 1996 under the social forest scheme and allotted to tribals.

"Houses built with concrete roofs have crumbling cement plaster and cracked side walls. Rainwater leaks through the concrete roof, and fearing collapse, we have covered the roof with tarpaulin sheets. The situation poses a safety hazard," said a resident, who sought anonymity, fearing it would delay the process.

"More than 200 tribals have been living for three generations in Puliyankandi under Anaimalai taluk, Kottur town panchayat. The walls have weakened and are dangerous. We live in fear that the houses may collapse at any time.

Currently, only 37 houses are inhabited. We have lived here since we cannot afford to rent another house," the tribal woman said

They said they have submitted petitions several times to officials of the tribal welfare, forest, and revenue departments requesting new houses, but no action has been taken so far. Pollachi Sub-Collector R Ramakrishnasamy told TNIE that he will look into the issue immediately.