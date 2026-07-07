Amid crisis, AIADMK functionary urges Palaniswami to bring back TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been grappling with internal dissent since the party slipped to third place in the Assembly elections, is now facing a fresh issue after a party functionary urged him to reinduct AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran into the AIADMK to strengthen the party in the Cauvery delta.

The request was made at a meeting chaired by Palaniswami to review the party's electoral defeat and chalk out its future course of action. The issue is likely to spark debate within the party in the coming days.

Responding calmly, Palaniswami told Padma Kumaresan, councillor of the Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation, that Dhinakaran was heading a separate political party, signalling that the request was not possible. In an unusual move, Kumaresan later disclosed to reporters that he had raised the issue during the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumaresan said he had voiced the sentiments of his colleagues in Kumbakonam and that those who attended the meeting with him congratulated him afterwards for making a bold suggestion. Kumaresan said he also urged Palaniswami to give greater importance to youth in the party structure, a suggestion that the AIADMK leader accepted. He added that Palaniswami asked cadre not to worry about those leaving the party, stressing that the cadre base remained intact, and urged them to focus on the forthcoming elections.

The demand to reinduct Dhinakaran can also be viewed from another perspective, as several senior leaders who later quit the AIADMK had consistently argued that all those who had drifted away should be brought back to strengthen the party organisation.