Amid TVK-switch speculation, Panneerselvam reaffirms loyalty to DMK

Former Chief Minister and DMK legislator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he was planning to quit the DMK and join the ruling TVK, calling the claims circulating on social media "rumour" and the handiwork of political mischief-makers.

Panneerselvam said the political discourse in Tamil Nadu had become increasingly dominated by speculation over leaders switching parties, which he described as a betrayal of the people's trust.

When asked about reports on social media claiming that he was considering leaving the DMK for the TVK, he said, "This is a rumour and political mischief-makers are behind this. It is a rumour, plain and simple. There is nothing more to it. Hence, the claim does not warrant scrutiny at all."

Panneerselvam reiterated his support for the DMK, describing it as "the parent body, the fountainhead of the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu." He said he belonged to such a movement and cautioned against spreading baseless speculation.

Hence, "Cheap rumours must not be spread. People have already started commenting about this (TVK) government," he said and without elaborating, said he hoped for dramatic political changes soon.

A three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022. He joined the DMK on February 27, 2026, in the presence of the then Chief Minister MK Stalin.

(With inputs from PTI)