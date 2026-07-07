Elderly woman murdered, gold jewellery stolen in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A 62-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Vadamalapuram near Pudur in the early hours of Tuesday, with about eight sovereigns of gold jewellery reported stolen.

The deceased was identified as K Kalavathi, who lived with her husband, Kannan.

According to police, the couple were asleep when the crime took place. Kannan was sleeping outside the house, while Kalavathi was asleep inside. The assailants allegedly entered the house in the early hours, murdered Kalavathi and fled with about eight sovereigns of gold jewellery.

On receiving information, Kadaladi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the government hospital in Vilathikulam for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and a search has been launched to trace the assailants.