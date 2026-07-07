Feasibility study for Kodaikanal ropeway to be completed by September 2026

CHENNAI: The feasibility study for a proposed high-altitude ropeway from the foothills to Kodaikanal is expected by September 2026, advancing Tamil Nadu’s plan to improve hill station connectivity and reduce traffic congestion on the ghat road route.

Speaking to TNIE, CMRL Director (Projects) T Archunan said the study is assessing multiple alignment options, including Kumbakkarai Falls, to identify suitable station locations and the optimal ropeway route.

“We are examining a 25–30 km ropeway linking tourist destinations, including a 9-km stretch from Kumbakkarai Falls in the foothills to the hill station, while evaluating rope-car systems. Once the feasibility report is completed, a detailed project report will follow and costs will be estimated,” he said.

Archunan said the ropeway could significantly reduce travel time to Kodaikanal. The current road journey takes about two hours, while the ropeway could cut it to 30–45 minutes, easing congestion during weekends and peak holiday periods.

WAPCOS Ltd secured the consultancy contract worth `79 lakh through open tender.

The consultant has completed primary and secondary data collection, including traffic surveys along the corridor. Findings will assess technical and financial viability before the state government decides on the next implementation stage. CMAML has commissioned a separate feasibility study for a cable-propelled transport system in Udhagamandalam.

It is studied by IDEC Ltd and Outdoor Engineers AG under CMAML for completion in 120 days.