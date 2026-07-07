Give deadline for Madurai Meenakshi temple renovation works: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the HR&CE department to file a report on the date on which the authorities would be completing the renovation works at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai and the details of the encroachments in the temple properties.

A bench of justices C V Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel sought the response while hearing a PIL filed by A Radhakrishnan of Salem, seeking a direction to expedite the renovation works and consecration ceremony of the temple and protect the properties of the temple as well as its sub temples.

Radhakrishnan stated in his petition that the hight court in 2021, had directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with the heads of all departments to formulate a mechanism or rules to safeguard temple properties in the state. Based on the same, a meeting was convened on August 23, 2021, in which the chief secretary had instructed the authorities to take necessary action and submit a report at the next meeting.

However, no further meetings were held even after a lapse of four years, he alleged and requested the court to direct the chief secretary to conduct follow-up meetings to comply with the court’s directions and safeguard Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple properties, among others.