Give TVK a year before assessing performance, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: We The Leaders founder K Annamalai said the TVK government should be given at least one year before assessing its performance, arguing a new administration needs time to understand the system and implement changes.

He was speaking at an event organised by his organisation in New Jersey in the United States on Sunday. Annamalai said he is happy that “someone has started containing corruption in Tamil Nadu”.

“During this period, we should help them improve through our requests, discussions and insistence. We should not become a stumbling block,” he said.