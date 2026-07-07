Irregular drinking water supply: Villagers stage protests in rural parts of Salem

SALEM: Irregular drinking water supply has emerged as a growing concern in several rural parts of Salem district, with residents staging repeated road blockades over the past few days, alleging that they have been receiving little or no water supply for weeks.

The latest protest was held on Monday on the Salem-Yercaud main road, where residents of Kovilmedu in Yercaud, along with members of political parties, staged a road blockade alleging that their locality had not received regular drinking water supply for more than 15 days.

They said the prolonged disruption had caused severe hardship, forcing many families to depend on alternative sources to meet their daily water needs.

As the Salem-Yercaud road is the only major route connecting the hill station with the city, the blockade disrupted traffic for some time. Revenue and police officials held talks with the protesters and the agitation was withdrawn.

A similar protest was held a day earlier at Gandhi Nagar in Karippatti near Thevur, where residents blocked the road alleging that drinking water had not been supplied to their area for more than a month. They said they had been forced to depend on private water tankers and other sources to meet their daily needs.

Earlier this month, residents of Thekkampatti Town Panchayat in Omalur also staged a road blockade, alleging prolonged disruption in drinking water supply and demanding immediate restoration of regular distribution.

Residents in several other villages on the outskirts of Salem have also complained of irregular water supply in recent weeks.