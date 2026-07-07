Madras HC seeks TN reply over functioning of Lokayukta

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to ensure that the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Act is implemented in its true spirit and that the Lokayukta functions effectively in inquiring into complaints on corruption against public servants, including ministers and MLAs.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, directed the secretaries to the Human Resources Management, Home and Public departments to file a counter-affidavit within six weeks and adjourned the hearing.

The PIL, filed by V Jeevakumar of Thanjavur, stated that the Lokayukta, an independent quasi-judicial body, was constituted under the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Act, 2013. The act came into force on November 13, 2018, with the objective of inquiring into allegations of corruption against certain categories of public servants.

The petitioner noted that the anti-corruption body disposed of only 617 complaints between 2019 and 2024, while 137 complaints remained pending as on December 31, 2025.