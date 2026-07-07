Madras HC tells State govt to fill vacancies of posts of psychologists in TN jails within 6 months

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted six months to the state government to fill the vacancies in the posts of psychologists, welfare officers, etc in prisons across Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices C V Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued the deadline while closing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by an advocate, K R Raja of Madurai, seeking direction to fill vacancies in the prisons situated in the southern districts of TN.

Raja stated in his petition that the posts of Superintendent (Correctional Services) and the Superintendent (Training and Modernisation) were created under the TN Prison Rules, 2024, for the implementation of correctional programmes, rehabilitation measures, welfare initiatives, training policies and the modernisation of prison administration. But the said posts remain vacant till date, he alleged.

Similarly, several crucial correctional posts remain vacant in the prison department, Raja claimed, adding that the shortage of medical officers and staff in prison also continues.

Hearing the plea, the judges emphasised the importance of psychologists and welfare officers in prisons. “The post of psychologists in prison is very essential to address the mental health of every prisoner,” the judges observed.