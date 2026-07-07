Murasoli slams VCK for backing TVK ‘solely to get into Cabinet’

CHENNAI: DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay lacks confidence in the support extended by his alliance partners and is attempting to engineer further defections from the AIADMK to strengthen his government.

The editorial also accused VCK of extending support to the ruling party only to obtain a ministerial position and not based on ideological conviction.

In the editorial titled, “There is no need to overturn what is already overturned”, Murasoli claimed that Vijay was uncertain whether the VCK, Left parties and other supporting parties would continue to back his government.

Murasoli also targeted the VCK, accusing the party of extending support to the TVK-led government not out of ideological conviction but with the expectation of securing a berth in the state Cabinet. The newspaper alleged that the VCK’s continued support was driven by ministerial aspirations rather than policy considerations.

Meanwhile on Sunday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, addressing the gathering during an award function, said, “By speaking to a VCK functionary and making him join the DMK, it was my brother M K Stalin who announced that VCK is not part of the DMK alliance. We extended support to TVK, but we never said we walked out of DMK. It was DMK that announced it.”