Pharmacists' association urges TN govt to fill vacancies, revise posts

COIMBATORE: Pharmacists working at government medical facilities have been urging the state government to fill vacant pharmacist posts in GHs, citing staff shortage and excess workload at every facility.

The demand was among the key resolutions passed at the association's general body meeting held in Coimbatore on Saturday. They also said pharmacist postings must be revised and vacancies must be filled as per the medical code, which mandates one pharmacist for every 150 outpatients and 100 inpatients.

They alleged that the health department has not revised pharmacist postings in the last 40 years despite a multi-fold increase in patient inflow, leaving them under heavy work pressure.

"At Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), a key healthcare facility in the western region, there are 14 pharmacies, including one that operates round-the-clock. However, the hospital is struggling to dispense medicines owing to a staff shortage.

Currently, there are 23 pharmacists and two chief pharmacists to serve more than 40 departments and over 4,500 outpatients daily. Each pharmacy has one pharmacist working from 7 am to 1 pm. The 24-hour pharmacy has three pharmacists on shift duty.

The remaining pharmacists are posted in medical stores that supply medicines to pharmacies and inpatient wards. As per the sanctioned strength, around 10 more vacancies will be filled in CMCH, but the hospital needs at least 53 pharmacists to manage OP, IP and stores as per the current patient inflow," a pharmacist said.