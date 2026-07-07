Rs 35-crore bribery charge: Senthil Balaji, brother fail to appear for inquiry

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji and his brother R V Ashok Kumar failed to appear before the Triplicane police on Monday in connection with an inquiry into the alleged Rs 35-crore bribery attempt and intimidation targeting TVK’s Uthangarai MLA Dr N Ilaiyaraja.

While a Look Out Circular (LOC), issued on Saturday, is in effect against the duo to prevent them from leaving the country, police sources said they would decide the next course of action after consulting legal experts.

Police said that the summonses were served to Balaji’s father V Velusamy at Rameswarapatti village in Karur on Saturday since the whereabouts of the brothers was not known. If required, another set of summons and a subsequent (third) may be issued to them. Failure to appear for these summons could result in their arrest, sources added.

However, a senior police officer said that once a person’s name is added as an accused in a case, issuing second and third summons is not mandatory. The investigating officer (IO) can arrest the accused by invoking Section 35 (5) of the BNS, and the decision rests entirely with the IO, the officer added.