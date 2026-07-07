Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan alleges DMK bid to poach him, says was offered Rs 50 crore

THOOTHUKUDI: TVK’s Srivaikuntam legislator GV Saravanan alleged that a political leader offered him Rs 50 crore for resigning as the legislator and joining the DMK. He released an audio recording purportedly as evidence.

In a truncated audio released by the MLA, an unidentified man asks the MLA whether he needs any favour. However, the audio circulating on social media does not mention the amount alleged by the Srivaikuntam MLA in lieu of his resignation.

Addressing the press at the party office in Eral, the MLA said that many people have contacted him directly offering several crores to join the DMK. He claimed to have the record of a theatre owner from Tirunelveli and four supporters of a former DMK minister, he said.

“They are targeting me to resign as MLA as I have come up from scratch. However, I will challenge any obstacle to stand strong to serve the people as a son of the soil,” Saravanan said.

When asked about Saravanan’s allegations, DMK legal wing deputy secretary I Paranthaman said that it was his diversionary tactic to escape from the sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

“If he claims that someone spoke to him, let him reveal the identity of the man who spoke to him and let him reveal when the person spoke to him. DMK does not have any necessity to poach any MLA,” Paranthaman told the media.