Tamil Nadu gives free Pongal garments a premium spin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce high-quality dhotis and sarees with more cotton content and colour options under the Pongal gift scheme for 2027, marking the first major upgrade in their design and quality in more than a decade.

According to officials, the redesigned garments will be relatively more durable, comfortable and attractive. They also said the new specifications would support higher yarn production in cooperative spinning mills and help speed up manufacturing.

Under the revised plan, sarees will be woven using improved 60s policot yarn — which has polyester and cotton in the ratio of 80:20 compared to the earlier 90:10 ratio — with silver or copper-coloured polyester borders.

This higher cotton mix will make it comfortable for wearing during summers and the colour of the saree will also be brighter. Apart from the usual colours of light blue, pink and ivory white, the new free sarees will also be available in green colour.

The new dhotis, too, will be made from improved 40s grey poly-cotton yarn with 65:35 polyester-cotton mix compared to the 80:20 mix earlier. The dhotis will have coloured polyester borders, measuring two metres in length and 50 inches in width. Unlike earlier, the dhotis will be supplied after being washed. The sarees, as usual, will be 5.5 metres long and 45 inches wide.