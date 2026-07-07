TANSCHE meet to focus on engineering grads’ employability

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) will organise Uyarkalvi Uraiyadalgal – Dialogues on Higher Education in Chennai on Tuesday, with this edition focusing on ‘Future of Engineering Curriculum – Enhancing Graduate Employability’.

Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan will inaugurate the event, which aims to bring together academicians, industry leaders and policymakers to deliberate on curriculum reforms aligned with evolving industry requirements.

Former Cognizant vice chairperson and CEO Lakshmi Narayanan, who is currently Chancellor of Krea University and Managing Trustee of Chennai Mathematical Institute, will deliver the keynote address.

The panel discussion will feature Professor Edamana Prasad of IIT Madras, Professor Emeritus C N Krishnan of Anna University, Sriram Parthasarathy of Chennai Institute of Technology, entrepreneurs M P Azhagu Pandia Raja and Sajan P Philip.

According to TANSCHE, the dialogue series is intended to generate policy recommendations for future higher education planning in Tamil Nadu and identify curriculum reforms to enhance the employability of engineering graduates.