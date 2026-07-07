Three years after end of term, no poll yet for 18,775 cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Over three years have passed since the tenure of the elected boards of over 18,775 cooperative societies expired, yet elections have not been conducted. In the absence of elected governing bodies, the powers and functions of these cooperative societies are currently being exercised by government officials.

These cooperative societies span several sectors, including cooperation, dairy development, horticulture, handlooms and textiles, agriculture and allied activities.

As per sources, the previous DMK government was reluctant to hold the elections, as cooperative society members were widely believed to be supporters of the AIADMK. In 2013, the DMK boycotted the cooperative society elections, and in 2018, it alleged large-scale malpractice during the polls.

“The delay in conducting elections to cooperative societies has resulted in officials managing their affairs. Consequently, farmers and other members are facing difficulties in accessing loans and other benefits offered by the societies and their affiliated institutions,” said a former director of a dairy cooperative society.

According to official sources, the Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Societies Election Commission began a voter list purification exercise in 2023 by linking members’ Aadhaar numbers with the electoral rolls. The exercise was aimed at preventing duplicate entries and removing ineligible and deceased members from the voter list.

The 18,775 cooperative societies together have around 1.5 crore members. In April 2025, the then cooperation minister K R Periyakaruppan informed the Assembly that Aadhaar details of about 61 lakh members remained unverified.