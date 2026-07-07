TNCC opposes Mekedatu dam across Cauvery

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday strongly opposed the Karnataka Congress government’s move to go ahead with the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, stating that it violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and Supreme Court orders.

The executive committee also resolved to reorganise the party structure down to the grassroots, implement Mandal Congress Committees across the state, seek a SC-monitored probe into the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam, and urge the union government to address fuel pricing and functioning of private oil companies.

The TNCC also announced a week-long statewide anti-corruption campaign under the slogan ‘Lanjam Thavir, Nenjam Nimir’ (Reject Bribery, Hold Your Head High) to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, while stressing that the party would continue to maintain “dignity” within the ruling alliance led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Addressing reporters after the meeting, TNCC president Manickam Tagore said that former CM Kamaraj remained the identity and ideological face of the Congress in Tamil Nadu. “Instead of merely garlanding statues and distributing welfare aid, we want to celebrate Kamaraj’s birth anniversary as a people’s movement emphasising honesty and clean governance,” he said.