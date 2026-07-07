Vellakkal dump yard fire rages into day 2; smoke chokes Madurai suburbs

MADURAI: The fire that broke out at the Vellakkal dump yard on the outskirts of Madurai continued for the second consecutive day on Monday, with strong winds hampering firefighting operations and thick smoke affecting nearby residential areas.

The incident has once again brought the city’s solid waste management challenges into focus, with recurring landfill fires raising concerns over methane management, legacy waste remediation and long-term environmental safeguards.

The Vellakkal dump yard, spread across nearly 100 acres, receives around 750 to 900 tonnes of waste every day for processing. A fire broke out at the landfill on Sunday afternoon, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders. Though firefighters partially contained the blaze by Sunday night, gusty winds reignited several pockets of fire, allowing the flames to spread further.

Dense smoke from the landfill blanketed parts of Avaniyapuram and neighbouring localities, affecting residents within an estimated three-kilometre radius. Motorists travelling along the Aruppukottai Main Road also faced poor visibility due to the smoke. Madurai corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar visited the site on Monday to review the firefighting operations.

Speaking to TNIE, Gaurav Kumar said multiple fire tenders, corporation vehicles and earth-moving machinery had been deployed to contain the blaze.

“Strong winds are delaying the firefighting process. We are clearing waste from adjacent areas to reduce combustible material and are taking all necessary measures to prevent the fire from spreading further,” he said.

He added that drones were being used to monitor the extent of the fire and identify hotspots to assist firefighting teams.