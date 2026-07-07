Youth working in Taiwan on tourist visa held, kin urge TN govt to step in

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a 22-year-old man from Sengottai allegedly arrested by the police in Taiwan has urged the district administration to repatriate him as soon as possible. Parents of of youth, M Manikandan, sought action against a Kovilpatti-based job consultancy firm, which facilitated the overseas job for a fee of `4 lakh.

Manikandan had flown to Taiwan on February 14. He used to contact the family regularly until the Taiwan police arrested him a week ago, said his father V Muthuramalingam in a petition to Collector Vishu Mahajan during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Manikandan, an ITI graduate, was offered a packing job in Taiwan with an assured monthly salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 alongside accommodation and food, he added.

Muthuramalingam claimed that the consultancy had cheated his son by sending him under a tourist visa for employment. Also, the company did not provide him accommodation and he took refuge at a church.

The Taiwan police had arrested him a week ago. The family is helpless in facilitating his return, he said.