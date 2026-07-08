17-year-old held after assault victim dies in Tiruchy.

TIRUCHY: A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a man assaulted by him in a dispute over a minor road accident, died at hospital.

According to sources, the youth is a Class 12 student, and the deceased was identified as R Sekar (59) from Melapudhur.

On June 24, when Sekar was riding his two-wheeler when the teenager came riding a bike rashly from the opposite direction and crashed into him.

When Sekar slapped the youth, he slapped and pushed Sekar down. Sekar was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) where he died on Monday. Police registered a case under Section 296(b) (uttering obscene words), Section 115(II) (voluntarily causing simple hurt), and Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of the BNS along with Section 199(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the youth.