32,000 girls in 389 Tiruchy schools to receive self-defence training from August

TIRUCHY: Around 32,000 girl students studying in classes 6 to 10 in 389 government schools across Tiruchy district will undergo a three-month self-defence training programme from August under Integrated School Education programme. Schools have been directed to complete trainer appointments this month and begin classes in the first week of August.

According to sources, the programme will cover 179 government middle schools, 113 high schools and 97 higher secondary schools. Each school will conduct 24 sessions over three months, with two 90-minute classes every week, before or after school hours.

Trainers will receive an honorarium of Rs 4,000 a month.

Students will be trained in Silambam, Karate, Judo and Taekwondo, besides learning to use everyday objects such as keychains, dupattas, stoles, school bags, pens, pencils and notebooks for self-defence during emergencies.

All eligible girls will undergo the training, with each school covering a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 100 students. In government high and higher secondary schools, up to 100 girls studying in classes 6 to 10 will be trained. However, in schools with fewer than 100 eligible girl students, all of them will undergo the training.