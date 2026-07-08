Amid backlash, Coimbatore Corporation to begin sewage treatment plant works near Chinnavedampatti Lake

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is preparing to commence construction of a proposed tertiary sewage treatment plant (STP) near the Chinnavedampatti Lake, despite sustained opposition from local residents, farmers and environmental activists. Civic officials are likely to begin the work with police protection in the coming days, sources said.

The development comes after a peace committee meeting was convened on Tuesday by officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Revenue Department following a recent Madras High Court order. Representatives of the Chinnavedampatti Lake Protection Association, farmers, local residents and social activists participated in the discussions, but no consensus was reached.

The proposed STP forms part of the underground drainage (UGD) project being executed by the TWAD Board on behalf of the CCMC in Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar areas. The corporation plans to establish a tertiary treatment plant near the lake and discharge highly treated wastewater into the waterbody.

According to the corporation, the facility is expected to treat about 19 million litres of sewage per day using tertiary treatment technology, making it the city's first plant of its kind. Civic officials have maintained that the treated water would meet prescribed environmental standards and that similar reuse projects have been implemented in several cities to address water scarcity and augment water resources.