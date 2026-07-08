Collection of toll fees at TN's Gomangalam Puthur delayed by one week

COIMBATORE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has postponed the commencement of toll collection at the Gomangalam Puthur toll plaza on the Pollachi-Dindigul National Highway by about a week, citing pending safety audits and a few remaining works on the newly completed four-lane corridor.

The toll plaza was originally scheduled to begin collecting user fees from 8 am on or after July 8. However, NHAI officials have now clarified that the process has been deferred and is expected to commence within the next seven to 10 days.

The 132-km Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway project, executed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,699 crore, has been developed in three packages. The Kamalapuram-Oddanchatram section (37 km) was completed at a cost of Rs 1,319 crore, the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam stretch (45 km) at Rs 1,608 crore, and the Madathukulam-Pollachi section (50 km) at Rs 1,772 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior NHAI official said all major construction works have been completed, prompting the earlier announcement regarding toll collection. However, a few critical activities, including the mandatory safety audit and other finishing works, are yet to be completed.

"Once these formalities are over, toll collection will begin. We expect the process to commence in about 10 days," the official said.

Meanwhile, opposition to the location of the toll plaza has intensified. Pollachi MLA K Nithyanandhan has submitted petitions to the NHAI and district administration seeking exemption from toll charges for local residents. He argued that, under NHAI norms, toll should be collected only from vehicles using the newly constructed bypass.