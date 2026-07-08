Collection of toll fees at TN's Gomangalam Puthur delayed by one week

COIMBATORE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has postponed the commencement of toll collection at the Gomangalam Puthur toll plaza on the Pollachi-Dindigul National Highway by about a week, citing pending safety audits and a few remaining works on the newly completed four-lane corridor.
The toll plaza was originally scheduled to begin collecting user fees from 8 am on or after July 8. However, NHAI officials have now clarified that the process has been deferred and is expected to commence within the next seven to 10 days.
The 132-km Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway project, executed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,699 crore, has been developed in three packages. The Kamalapuram-Oddanchatram section (37 km) was completed at a cost of Rs 1,319 crore, the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam stretch (45 km) at Rs 1,608 crore, and the Madathukulam-Pollachi section (50 km) at Rs 1,772 crore.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior NHAI official said all major construction works have been completed, prompting the earlier announcement regarding toll collection. However, a few critical activities, including the mandatory safety audit and other finishing works, are yet to be completed.
"Once these formalities are over, toll collection will begin. We expect the process to commence in about 10 days," the official said.
Meanwhile, opposition to the location of the toll plaza has intensified. Pollachi MLA K Nithyanandhan has submitted petitions to the NHAI and district administration seeking exemption from toll charges for local residents. He argued that, under NHAI norms, toll should be collected only from vehicles using the newly constructed bypass.
The MLA pointed out that the present location of the toll plaza at Gomangalam Puthur would force residents, farmers, daily commuters and small traders using the existing main road to pay toll despite not utilising the bypass. He also warned that locating the toll plaza near the junction where the bypass merges with the main road could result in long vehicle queues, traffic congestion and an increased risk of accidents.
Similar demands have also been raised by members of the CPI(M), who urged the NHAI to either shift the toll plaza to the bypass or grant complete exemption to residents living within a 20-km radius of the facility. However, the NHAI officials have turned down their decision and instead suggested that the local people avail the subsidised monthly pass.
Gomangalam Puthur toll plaza charges (To come into effect after commencement)
Vehicle Category | Single Journey | Return Journey (Within 24 Hours) | Monthly Pass (50 Trips) | Local Commercial Vehicle*
Car / Jeep / Van / LMV | Rs 155 | Rs 235 | Rs 5,180 | Rs 80
LCV / LGV / Mini Bus | Rs 250 | Rs 375 | Rs 8,370 | Rs 125
Truck / Bus (2 Axle)| Rs 525 | Rs 790 | Rs 17,530 | Rs 265
3-Axle Commercial Vehicle | Rs 575 | Rs 860 | Rs 19,125 | Rs 285
Heavy Construction Machinery / Earth Moving Equipment / MAV (4-6 Axles) | Rs 825 | Rs 1,235 | Rs 27,495 | Rs 410
Oversized Vehicles (7 or More Axles) | Rs 1,005 | Rs 1,505 | Rs 33,470 | Rs 500
*Applicable to commercial vehicles (excluding those operating under National Permit) registered within the toll plaza district