Digging newly-laid roads triggers planning row in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY: Roads laid barely a year ago in Puducherry town are now being cut open to construct sewer chambers and connect houses to the upgraded underground sewer network. The work has led to dust pollution, traffic congestion, and uneven road surfaces, with residents fearing that the patchwork repairs will deteriorate into potholes once the monsoon sets in.

Excavation is underway in several areas, including Kamatchiamman Koil Street, Shankardass Street, Sri Aurobindo Street, Swaraj Koil Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street and Savarirayalu Street. On Shankardass Street, a recently laid six-inch cement concrete road has been cut for the work.

According to officials, the 40-year-old underground sewer network, which frequently overflowed onto roads, was rehabilitated using trenchless technology. After robotic assessment of the pipelines, new pipes were inserted inside the existing network through sewer manholes, eliminating the need to cut roads along 37 km of the 46-km sewer system. The upgraded network is expected to remain functional for another three to four decades, besides preventing sewerage overflow. Even the Chennai municipal corporation inspected it for replication in Chennai.

However, residents question why the connections to houses were not integrated while laying the main sewer line before the roads were re-laid. This has resulted in not only constructing new chambers for connecting houses but also connecting chambers to sewer wells, in place of earlier direct connection to sewer wells.