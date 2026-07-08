Gatekeeper risks life, pulls drunk man from tracks in TN's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A railway gatekeeper sprinted onto the tracks and pulled a man to safety moments before an approaching train reached him, at Arasur near Sirkazhi on Monday evening.

"I was afraid. However, ensuring public safety is my duty, along with ensuing the safety of trains and tracks," said Sandeep Chahar (30), a railway gatekeeper from Jaipur.

Chahar, who has been serving in the Mayiladuthurai district for the past seven years, was on duty at level crossing gate no. 214 when he noticed a middle aged man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crossing the tracks around 4.30 pm, after the gate was closed.

Chahar noticed the man just as he bent to walk under the gate. As a passenger train from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram approached, Chahar quickly sprinted towards the man and pulled him to safety.

CCTV footage of the rescue has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for Chahar's presence of mind and courage.

"I zoned out for a moment after rescuing him. I didn't know how to react. I was very scared, but I was able to save his life," Chahar said. Married and yet to have children, he said this was the first such incident he had encountered during his seven years of service in the district.

Officials of the Southern Railway's Tiruchy division said Chahar will be honoured with an award in recognition of his courageous act. RPF said the identity of the man rescued could not be ascertained.