Hitachi signs pact to invest Rs 1,000 crore in TN, create 1,000 jobs

CHENNAI: Japanese power technology company Hitachi Energy has committed to invest approximately Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next three to five years, under an agreement signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The investment covers two sites — an expansion of Hitachi Energy Technology Services’ Global Technology and Innovation Centre (GTIC) at Porur in Chennai, and a new manufacturing line at Hitachi Energy India’s existing facility in Chengalpattu. It is expected to create around 1,000 high-skilled technology jobs, according to the state government.

The new line will produce semiconductor-based equipment used to convert high-voltage alternating current to high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used in long-distance power transmission and grid modernisation.

A Guidance TN official said an additional line is being set up within the existing Chengalpattu facility, alongside the site’s current HVDC valve manufacturing operations.

Hitachi Energy already has a substantial footprint in Tamil Nadu through the Chennai GTIC and the Chengalpattu plant. The company said the fresh investment reinforces the state’s position as a hub for advanced power technologies.