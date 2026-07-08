Man admitted to rehab centre in TN's Nagapattinam dies, probe on

NAGAPATTINAM: A 27-year-old man who was admitted to a private de-addiction centre near Kilvelur on Monday died on Tuesday evening, prompting his family to stage a protest at the Government Hospital in Kilvelur, where he was taken after reportedly developing health complications. Alleging foul play in his death, the family demanded an inquiry. Kilvelur police have registered a case of suspicious death.

The deceased was identified as S. Rajasekar of Thopputhurai near Nagore. Police said he had undergone a 40-day rehabilitation programme at the de-addiction centre a few months ago for alcohol addiction before returning home. After allegedly relapsing into alcoholism, his family readmitted him to the centre on Monday night.

Police said Rajasekar developed health complications on Tuesday evening and was rushed by the centre's staff to the Government Hospital in Kilvelur, but doctors declared him brought dead. His body was sent to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police sources said they were yet to ascertain if the de-addiction centre had a licence to operate.