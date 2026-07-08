No irregularity in appointment of state pleaders, says TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Energy Resources and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, on Tuesday, asserted that the ongoing appointment of government pleaders and other law officers at all levels across the state has been carried out in a 100% fair and transparent manner. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found collecting money or misusing the names of ministers or party functionaries to secure appointments.
He said around 800 appointments including those in the subordinate courts in the state will be filled up by Wednesday, addressing reporters at the secretariat and added that the present appointments would remain temporary for six months, after which permanent appointments would be considered.
The minister said more than 5,000 applications had been received from across the state, and that every appointment had been made only after following the procedures. He said the orders approving the appointments are being issued starting Sunday, expected to be completed by Wednesday.
Rejecting allegations that appointments had been made in exchange for money or that unqualified advocates had been selected, the minister described such claims as false and urged anyone with evidence of bribery or misuse of influence to lodge a formal complaint.
The minister disclosed that a person who had allegedly collected money by falsely claiming to act in his name had already been arrested following a complaint lodged by the authorities themselves. “If anyone has collected money by using my name, another minister’s or that of any party functionary, action will be taken immediately,” he said.
Claiming that this was the first genuinely transparent exercise in government pleader appointments in 45 years, Nirmal Kumar alleged that previous appointments were often based on lists recommended by ruling party district functionaries rather than a structured selection process.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, alleged that delays in appointing government pleaders have disrupted proceedings in subordinate courts across Tamil Nadu. He also criticised the alleged irregularities in appointments and urged the government to appoint qualified legal officers without further delay.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran criticised the TVK government for failing to appoint government pleaders even after the passage of two months of assuming office, and alleged that the delay has disrupted bail hearings and stalled hundreds of cases. He questioned the appointment process, sought explanations for the delay, and urged the CM to expedite appointments.