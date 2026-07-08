No irregularity in appointment of state pleaders, says TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Energy Resources and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, on Tuesday, asserted that the ongoing appointment of government pleaders and other law officers at all levels across the state has been carried out in a 100% fair and transparent manner. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found collecting money or misusing the names of ministers or party functionaries to secure appointments.

He said around 800 appointments including those in the subordinate courts in the state will be filled up by Wednesday, addressing reporters at the secretariat and added that the present appointments would remain temporary for six months, after which permanent appointments would be considered.

The minister said more than 5,000 applications had been received from across the state, and that every appointment had been made only after following the procedures. He said the orders approving the appointments are being issued starting Sunday, expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Rejecting allegations that appointments had been made in exchange for money or that unqualified advocates had been selected, the minister described such claims as false and urged anyone with evidence of bribery or misuse of influence to lodge a formal complaint.