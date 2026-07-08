No plans to privatise power distribution; MoU with IIT-M soon: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

COIMBATORE: Law and Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has no plans to privatise the distribution of electricity. He also said the electricity board is planning major reforms, including signing a memorandum of understanding with the IIT-Madras for research and development.

Interacting with industrialists in Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said, "The department has been facing pressure to privatise more than 50% of power distribution, which the central government had also pressed for during the previous regime. However, we do not have any ideas to privatise distribution."

The minister said the government is in the process of streamlining all policies and that a new policy for investors in the power sector would be announced in one or two weeks. He said, "This is for growth. The department turned into a disaster as the previous governments had approached it as a business." He also announced that at least 20,000 employees would be recruited this year, despite it doubling the expenses, in order to streamline basic works.

The minister said that lowering power purchase cost would enable the department to achieve financial self-sufficiency. "Then, we will have to streamline it little by little. But, at least we can address the pain points immediately," he said.