Seven arrested for sexual assault on 14-year-old in TN's Dindigul .

DINDIGUL: A 14-year-old girl in Dindigul was sexually assaulted allegedly by over half a dozen men. The police managed to arrest seven men in the last few days after a case under the Pocso Act was registered at the All-Women Police Station in Dindigul. Two of the suspects were arrested on Monday.

The girl had given birth to a baby within a few hours of her admission at the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital on May 15. On the same day, health officials alerted the police as the girl was under 18. After quizzing her, police identified seven men in Dindigul and arrested them. The girl has been admitted to a shelter in Dindigul. The police have initiated DNA testing as part of the investigation.