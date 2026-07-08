Tamil Nadu government moves SC against Madras HC order denying quota benefits for Muslim converts

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order stating that a person converting to Islam is not entitled to claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

The appeal has been filed by the secretary to the state government against the high court's decision, which declared unconstitutional a Government Order (GO) issued on March 9, 2024.

The impugned GO had permitted persons belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DNC), or Scheduled Castes (SC) who subsequently converted to Islam to be treated as BC (Muslim) and obtain community certificates under one of the seven notified Muslim communities for the purpose of availing reservation benefits.

A division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji struck down the GO and held that it was contrary to binding judicial precedents of both the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court.