Tamil Nadu TRB says TET question papers prepared as per prescribed norms.

CHENNAI: Amid protests from teachers who alleged that the Special Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TNTET) Papers I and II were “extremely difficult”, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on Tuesday defended the question papers, stating that they were prepared strictly in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

Teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 had raised concerns that several questions were beyond the syllabus and tested concepts outside the levels they teach.

Responding to the allegations, the TRB said the papers were framed based on the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the School Education Department’s government order and the syllabus prescribed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The board pointed out that the notification issued on February 13, 2026, had clearly outlined the scope of the examination. While Paper I was based on the State syllabus for Classes 1 to 5, the notification stated that the “standard and linkages” would extend up to the Secondary level. Similarly, Paper II, based on the syllabus for Classes 6 to 8, included linkages extending up to the Higher Secondary level.

The TRB maintained that all questions in both papers were set only from the prescribed syllabus and followed the NCTE norms and government guidelines.

The clarification came after reports quoted teachers as saying that the papers were tougher than expected and included questions beyond the level required for their teaching classes.