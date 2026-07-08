Tapper builds staircase around 55-ft palmyra tree for safe climbing in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A palmyra tapper at Salaipudur village near Sathankulam has installed a spiralling steel staircase around a 55-foot-tall palmyra tree to carry out his daily work with ease and safety.

The 70-year-old tree has remained untapped for more than 10 years due to its height, large girth and slippery surface despite being a fantastic yielder of palm juice (pathaneer). J Dhinagaraj (36) said his father V Jesudasan (70) used to climb on the same tree twice or thrice in a day with an eight-litre container tied around his waist to hold tapped ‘pathaneer’. “The tree used to yield over 20 litres of palm juice per day, while other trees yield half of it normally. This tree alone fetches a remuneration of over Rs 1 lakh during the season,” he said.

Dhinagaraj added that his father stopped climbing the tree as its trunk became large and slippery. He decided to install the staircase of galvanized steel pipes to tap the juice during the yielding seasons between February and September. A metal strip fastens the staircase to the tree so as to avoid hammering nails on the tree trunk. “The metal strips are tightened at a gap of eight inches. The staircase has 48 steps. No nails were hammered on the tree. In Total, 220 to 250 kilograms of steel were used. The staircase was completed for Rs 60,000,” he said.