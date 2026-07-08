Tasmac staff get 25% salary hike, ESI medical cover.

CHENNAI: In a major relief to over 23,000 employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the state government on Tuesday announced a 25% salary hike for them from next month. The happy news came with a fresh warning to the employees as the government said that those selling liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP) would face stringent disciplinary action, including dismissal from service, for repeated violations.

Making the announcement at the secretariat, Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh said the wage revision was approved after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accepted the employees’ long-pending demand. With the wage hike, the monthly salary of assistant salesmen will increase from Rs 14,340 to Rs 17,925, salesmen’s pay will rise from Rs 15,530 to Rs 19,413, and that of supervisors from Rs 17,850 to Rs 22,313.

Noting that the highest wage revision ever granted to Tasmac employees in the past was only around Rs 2,000, Vignesh said the government has now decided to provide a substantial increase considering their representations. The revision would impose an additional annual burden of Rs 110.74 crore on the state exchequer, taking the total annual salary expenditure for Tasmac employees to Rs 553.72 crore, he added.

Vignesh also announced that the government has accepted another long-pending demand for Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) medical coverage, which had remained unresolved for nearly 20 years. Tasmac employees and their family members will now be covered under the ESI medical insurance scheme, he said.