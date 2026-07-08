Three villages go 'powerless' for 30 hours as heavy rain lashes Nilgiris district

NILGIRIS: Due to heavy rain, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru on Tuesday declared a holiday for schools in Pandalur and Gudalur taluks. The district recorded a total of 805 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Cherumulli Padanthorai and O'Valley received the highest rainfall, recording 83.8 mm and 83 mm, respectively. Heavy rain left hundreds of families in Thorapalli municipality, Manvayal and Eachanvayal without power on Monday and Tuesday.

"Power was disconnected at 9 am on Monday, and supply was restored only at 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The one-and-a-half-day power outage could have been avoided if Tangedco officials had carried out proper maintenance. Though there was heavy rain, there were no strong winds. Yet, power supply was disrupted," said KR Sunil, former president of Sri Madurai village panchayat.

Gudalur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S K Gunasekaran said, "There was heavy rain on Monday night. However, no flooding was reported anywhere in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks. Only a few houses suffered partial damage, and there were a few minor landslips." He added that a minor landslip occurred behind the house of Rajan located in Cheppatti of Padanthorai village. However, the house was not damaged. Similarly, a drumstick tree fell on the house of K Subramani at Chetthakolli, damaging six cement sheets. Steps have been taken to remove the tree with the assistance of fire and rescue services personnel.