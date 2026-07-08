TN farmers take to Chennai streets, demand loan waiver

CHENNAI: Farmers from across TN participated in a massive rally and petition campaign in Chennai on Tuesday, demanding complete waiver of cooperative crop loans in line with the poll assurance given by TVK chief and CM C Joseph Vijay.

Representatives of the protesting Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukappu Sangam said the existing loan waiver policy should be extended to all outstanding cooperative crop loans up to February 28, 2026, without any distinction between small, marginal or other categories of farmers.

Addressing the gathering, farmers’ leaders argued that the agricultural community had been facing severe financial distress due to low farm incomes, inadequate price support and limited procurement of agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, DMK farmers’ wing secretary A K S Vijayan urged the state government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of T Somasundaram (71), a farmer of Pirinjimoolai in Nagapattinam district, who died on Sunday after returning to his village after taking part in a protest in Chennai on Saturday, demanding a full crop loan waiver.