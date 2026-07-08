TN govt hospital welcomes first IVF twin babies

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman became the first mother to give birth through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment done at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The successful procedure was performed at the Centre for Assisted Reproduction at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore, Chennai.

Opened in 2024, the centre is the state’s first government facility of its kind. It was launched to provide accessible IVF treatment to couples from lower-income families who may otherwise have to depend on private hospitals that charge several lakhs for the procedure.

The couple was married for five years but did not have children. Doctors at the facility first transferred the embryo to the woman’s uterus in the first week of December, 2025, and she delivered twin babies — a boy and a girl — in the 31st week through caesarean section on June 23.

Dr MS Manicka Devi, professor and nodal officer IVF, Centre for Assisted Reproduction, said the mother delivered preterm babies. The doctors had to deliver them in a C-section as the mother had premature rupture of membrane.