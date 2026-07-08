TN has excess paddy stocks, Kuruvai crop failure won't push up rice prices, say mill owners

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu may not face shortage of rice nor will prices increase if kuruvai cultivation is truncated due to non-availability of water, because mills are holding huge paddy stocks, the Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Dealers Association has stated. The assurance comes amid fears of crop failure as deficit rainfall in catchment areas has resulted in low storage levels in major dams across the state including the Mullaiperiyar, Vaigai and Mettur dams.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A C Mohan, secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Dealers Association, said paddy stock would arrive from several states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal from August and it would bridge the gap, if any.

“Usually, mills do not hull paddy immediately after procurement. Paddy is generally stored for at least eight months, as aged rice commands better price. Tamil Nadu currently has an average surplus stock of around five lakh tonnes, and samba remains the state’s largest cultivation season. The situation is not alarming,” he said.