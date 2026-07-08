TN hits new solar power generation record

CHENNAI: Continuing summer heat, with clear skies and longer daylight hours, propelled Tamil Nadu to witness a new record in solar power generation on Monday. The 60.4 million units (MUs) generated was the highest-ever solar output recorded in a day, surpassing the previous record of 58.6 MUs that was achieved on April 18, 2026.

According to data from the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) accessed by TNIE, the state consumed 429.057 MUs of electricity on Monday. Officials said the higher solar generation played a key role in meeting the demand while reducing dependence on conventional thermal power during the peak daytime hours.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) told TNIE the state receives abundant sunshine for nearly 300 days a year, offering significant potential for expanding solar energy generation.

“Taking advantage of this natural resource, the TNGECL has been steadily increasing the state’s solar capacity. Tamil Nadu’s installed solar capacity has risen from 10,153 MW as on March 31, 2025, to 13,909 MW as on May 31, 2026, registering an addition of 3,756 MW within a year,” the official said.

“We are targeting an addition of at least 5,000 MW of solar capacity during the current financial year. The response from investors and farmers has been encouraging, and we expect the capacity to grow,” the official added.