TN transport dept cancels tenders to procure bus tyres

CHENNAI: After cancelling two tenders to procure 500 e-buses and 300 micro buses proposed to be operated in Chennai, the state transport department has cancelled five separate tenders intended to procure tyres and spare parts for government buses. The officials said the tenders were cancelled since they intended to change the specifications.

As per sources, a total of five tenders floated during the previous regime in March were cancelled, pertaining to the procurement of 60,000 tyres for the use of state transport corporations.

While the transport employees fear the cancellation of tenders may affect the operation of the buses as the transport corporations require at least 8,000 new tires per month, transport department officials claimed the cancellation was due to modifications in certain specifications of the tires. Eight transport corporations in the state operate 21,000 buses across the state.

“The transport corporations have adequate number of tyres. Usually, tenders for tyres and spare parts will be issued every 6 months to ensure stock. Fresh tenders will be floated soon,” an official added.

Minister reviews portal upgrade

Transport minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, on Tuesday, reviewed the upgrades to be made in the online ticket booking portal and application of the transport department. During the meeting, introduction of voice-command facilities for online ticket booking, development of a mobile application providing information on vacant seats and bus arrival timings, and expansion of online coverage to all the long distance buses were discussed.