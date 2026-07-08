TNSTC crew honoured for attracting passengers with clean bus, courteous service

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, on Tuesday honoured two crews from Thuraiyur branch after their passenger-friendly service won appreciation on social media.

Drivers B Soundararajan and K Satheesh Kumar and conductors A Aravind and S Murugesan, who operate in the Thuraiyur- Coimbatore route were felicitated by managing director S Sundarapandian for courteous behaviour, punctuality, and cleanliness of the bus.

According to sources, daily ticket collection in the route increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 due to the behaviour of the crews.

The transformation began about four months ago after the crew noticed that many commuters opted for private buses despite TNSTC introducing BS VI vehicle because the former offered better ambience, and had on-board music system.

Determined to change the situation, the crew improved the conditions by keeping the interiors clean, installing curtains to reduce heat during daytime travel, and ensuring courteous service and safe driving.

The bus (TN 45 N 4899) departs Thuraiyur at 8.10 am, travels via Namakkal and Erode before reaching Gandhipuram in Coimbatore around 1.30 pm. In the return journey, it starts at 3.45 pm and reaches around 10.30 pm.