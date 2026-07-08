TNSTC crew honoured for attracting passengers with clean bus, courteous service

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, on Tuesday honoured two crews from Thuraiyur branch after their passenger-friendly service won appreciation on social media.
Drivers B Soundararajan and K Satheesh Kumar and conductors A Aravind and S Murugesan, who operate in the Thuraiyur- Coimbatore route were felicitated by managing director S Sundarapandian for courteous behaviour, punctuality, and cleanliness of the bus.
According to sources, daily ticket collection in the route increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 due to the behaviour of the crews.
The transformation began about four months ago after the crew noticed that many commuters opted for private buses despite TNSTC introducing BS VI vehicle because the former offered better ambience, and had on-board music system.
Determined to change the situation, the crew improved the conditions by keeping the interiors clean, installing curtains to reduce heat during daytime travel, and ensuring courteous service and safe driving.
The bus (TN 45 N 4899) departs Thuraiyur at 8.10 am, travels via Namakkal and Erode before reaching Gandhipuram in Coimbatore around 1.30 pm. In the return journey, it starts at 3.45 pm and reaches around 10.30 pm.
One of the conductors told TNIE that the initiative was entirely voluntary. “We wanted to prove that a government bus could also offer pleasant travel experience. Earlier, the bus operated with around 70% occupancy. Now, it runs almost full every day,” he said.
The crew also decorated the bus with attractive stickers and paint work, giving it the appearance of a private coach. T. Gokul, a frequent commuter from Thuraiyur, said the bus is maintained well and looks no different from a private bus. “The crew treats passengers with respect, and every journey is comfortable. Their dedication has enhanced the image of public transport,” he said.
The service has been maintained for the past four months, and many passengers, including him, shared experiences on social media over the last month.