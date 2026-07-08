Two AIADMK MLAs skip EPS meeting, fuelling speculation of fresh trouble

CHENNAI/RANIPET: Even as signs of discontent continue to surface within the AIADMK, former minister K C Veeramani and Ranipet MLA S M Sukumar were conspicuous by their absence at the meeting convened by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday to review the Assembly election results.

The two MLAs, who had voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion on May 13 and later apologised to the party leadership to avoid disqualification, skipped the meeting for different reasons. While Sukumar attended a meeting convened by the Ranipet collector, he said Veeramani had travelled to China on work.

After backing the TVK government, both leaders were stripped of their party posts. Though they were later assigned new responsibilities — Veeramani as organising secretary and Sukumar as deputy propaganda secretary — they were dissatisfied as their earlier positions were not restored. On June 30, they joined eight other senior leaders in issuing a joint statement rejecting the new appointments and declaring that they would continue only as primary members of the party.