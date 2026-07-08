VCK warns of retaliation as Minister Vanni Arasu accuses DMK of targeting party

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Justice and senior VCK leader Vanni Arasu on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the DMK, alleging that its leaders were attempting to divert the state’s anti-BJP political discourse by targeting the VCK. He also warned that the party would “retaliate appropriately” if DMK leaders continued to make defamatory remarks against the VCK.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Rettaimalai Srinivasan at his memorial in Otteri in Chennai, Vanni Arasu said certain DMK leaders, particularly A Raja, were making baseless allegations against the VCK.

“I see these defamatory remarks as an expression of their frustration. If DMK leaders continue to slander the VCK, our cadre will give them a fitting reply,” he said.

Defending the VCK’s decision to join the C Joseph Vijay-led government, Vanni Arasu pointed out that while the VCK, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, had won four Assembly seats in the 2021 elections as part of the DMK-led alliance, it was not offered a berth in the cabinet by the then DMK government headed by M K Stalin.