Aavin to cut down sugar content to 10%, plain lassi to turn healthier in TN

CHENNAI: To make its dairy product suitable for a wider range of consumers, Aavin has decided to cut the sugar content in its plain lassi to 10% from 17%. Sources said that the revision following recent studies and surveys is in accordance with Bureau of Indian Standards guidelines that fix the maximum sugar content at 12%. The changes will come into effect by the end of the month.

Aavin officials, however, remain tight-lipped about why its sugar content was set at 17%, the highest among Amul and private brands. According sources, the sugar content in plain lassi offered by other brands is: Amul-11.25%, Cavin’s-14%, Mother Dairy-10%, Britannia-12.2% and Milky Mist-12%.

Ahead of making the decision, sources said that Aavin conducted a study by preparing lassi with sugar levels of 10%, 12% and 14%. The samples were distributed to consumers across different age groups at the Aavin Ambattur parlour, along with sensory evaluation cards to assess their preferences.The lassi containing 10% sugar received the highest acceptance score while the variants with 12% and 14% sugar content came second and third respectively in preference.

“The research and development wing of Aavin has recommended fixing the sugar level at 10% uniformly for plain lassi,” an official said.

Currently, a 200 ml sachet of plain lassi contains 1.2% fat, 3.9 grams of protein, 22.3 grams of carbohydrates, 17 grams of sugar, 0.8 grams of minerals, and provides 121 kcal of energy. “Aavin continuously monitors the nutritional content of its products to ensure they meet industry standards and remain suitable for consumers across age groups,” the official added.

Arokya increases milk, curd prices by Rs 3 per litre

Chennai: Dairy brand Arokya has increased the prices of its milk and curd products by Rs 3 per litre. The revision, which will come into effect on Thursday, follows a price hike in February this year. According to a notification, the price of a litre of toned milk has been increased to Rs 57 from Rs 54, standardised milk to Rs 69 from Rs 66, and full cream milk to Rs 76 from Rs 73. Similarly, the price of the one-litre curd pouch has been increased to Rs 81 from Rs 78, while the 200 ml pouch now costs Rs 19.