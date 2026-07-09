Courts in Coimbatore get 20 new law officers

COIMBATORE: The Home Department has appointed 20 law officers (advocates), including special public prosecutors, additional government pleaders and others, to various courts across Coimbatore district on a temporary basis to represent the government in various cases.

According to the order available with the TNIE, among the 20 law officers appointed, the few are M K Elangovan, who has been appointed as additional government pleader (land acquisition) at the Sub Court, Coimbatore; N Archana, appointed as special public prosecutor for the Mahila Court; R Palanisamy, appointed as special public prosecutor for the Special Court (TNPID) (Civil), Coimbatore; and V Balamurugan, appointed as special public prosecutor for the Special Court for Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore.

The appointments have been made for a period of six months on a temporary basis or until law officers are appointed to the respective courts on a tenure basis.

The temporary appointments are expected to ensure uninterrupted representation of the government before the courts and avoid any administrative inconvenience.