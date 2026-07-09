Deemed university status for medical colleges: TN to move court

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will urge the Union Education Ministry to bar those medical colleges not in possession of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government from being granted deemed-to-be university status.

The government will also press for an amendment to the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms governing such protocol, Health Minister K G Arunraj said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, Arunraj said St Peter’s Medical College and Karpaga Vinayaga medical college secured deemed-to-be university status after the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University missed the deadline to respond to their NOC applications.

Two other colleges, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Srinivasan Medical College, being private institutions not affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, had applied directly to the UGC without seeking a state NOC and secured the deemed-to-be university status, he added. The state will move court against the status conferred on the medical colleges, Arunraj said.

‘NalamAI’ launched

Meanwhile, the minister launched ‘NalamAI’, a WhatsApp chatbot for booking outpatient consultations, on a trial basis at the RGGGH. Separately, he launched a WhatsApp facility to generate outpatient slips, now made available at government hospitals across 22 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.