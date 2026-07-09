DMK, TVK should be part of national front against BJP, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday called for the formation of a broad national front against BJP, and said DMK and TVK should be part of such an alliance to counter the “religious politics of BJP”.

Addressing reporters in Ariyalur, the VCK president said “There is a need to build a national alliance against BJP and religious politics. In that front, both DMK and TVK should find a place,” he said.

Elaborating on his recent statement that VCK’s friendship with DMK would continue, Thirumavalavan said ties with DMK did not automatically end the day the party secured ministerial representation in TVK government.

“Why should I break my friendship with the DMK the very day we got a ministerial berth in the TVK government? We continue to remain friends,” he said. Referring to the all-party meeting convened by TVK on July 1, he said it reflected the political uncertainty prevailing in the state.

He noted that Left parties did not participate in the meeting and that no formal alliance or concrete political framework had emerged from the discussions.