Keerthana only behaved like elder sister, says Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: In his response to the controversy surrounding Industries Minister S Keerthana’s inspection of a government school, School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday defended her actions, saying it is common for ministers and MLAs to inspect public institutions.

His remarks come amid criticism from opposition parties which alleged the minister had overstepped her authority by inspecting the school and publicly reprimanding students and teachers. The incident, which was widely circulated through videos on social media and television, sparked a political row.

Addressing reporters, Rajmohan said Keerthana had not filmed the inspection herself and that the videos were recorded by the media. “People should not take it the wrong way. In that incident, Keerthana only spoke as an elder sister, as she herself studied in a government school,” he said.

Rajmohan was speaking after returning from the United States, where he participated in the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) convention.